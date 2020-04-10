MICHIGAN CITY — Boyd Gaming Corp., owner of Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, is taking additional measures to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including furloughing almost all employees.
Even Blue Chip's online gambling was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, despite its FanDuel sportsbook taking in the second-most money among Indiana casinos.
Due to the continued closure of all revenue-generating operations, Boyd Gaming will place most of its team members on unpaid furlough effective April 11, president and CEO Kevin Smith said. A limited number of essential team members will remain on payroll.
For furloughed employees enrolled in company health care plans, Boyd Gaming will pay all premiums through June 30 or their return to work, whichever is sooner, he said.
"This is by far the most difficult decision we have ever made," Smith said. "We care deeply about the well-being of our team members, which is why we maintained full pay and benefits through April 10.
"Implementing furloughs was a last resort for us, but a necessary step to protect our company, especially given the current lack of visibility regarding property re-openings."
Along with forcing closure of the casino and its sportsbook, the coronavirus shutdown has decimated online sportsbooks, costing Indiana casinos an estimated $125 million in wagers in March, according to PlayIndiana, an analyst for online and retail sportsbooks.
And the difficulties aren't expected to let up anytime soon.
In March, online sportsbooks generated 81.3%, or $60.8 million, of the state’s handle, according to Dustin Gouker, lead analyst for PlayIndiana.com.
DraftKings/Ameristar Casino led the market with $33.1 million in bets, down from $74.1 million in February, and generated $2.4 million in gross receipts, down from $5.7 million.
FanDuel/Blue Chip Casino was second with a $21.6 million handle, down from $63.8 million. That resulted in a $1.45 million win, down from $2.7 million.
“This is an unprecedented stoppage for legal sportsbooks, and there is no playbook for them to follow to help manage the crisis,” Gouker said. “Obviously, the sports betting industry is just one facet in a crisis that is affecting us all, too often tragically."
It's a business that employs hundreds in Indiana and generates millions in state taxes, he said. "And the bottom line is that there will be no significant relief until the sports world begins to open back up.”
Suffering more was the retail side of the betting market.
Horseshoe Hammond led the retail market with $3.4 million in bets, down from $12.4 million in February. Blue Chip experienced only $693,011 in bets, down from $2.1 million. Its wins were $10,736, however, up from $3,008.
“Online sportsbooks will bounce back more quickly than their retail counterparts, which face a much more uncertain future as the coronavirus pandemic continues,” Gouker said.
“In states where online casino games and poker are legal, such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania, casino operators have had a bit softer landing. But Indiana has really borne the brunt of this crisis, unfortunately.”
Indiana had appeared to be headed for its first month of more than $200 million in bets, prior to the lockdown.
Instead, the state’s retail and online sportsbooks collected just $74.8 million in March wagers, down 60% from the record $187.2 million in February, according to official reporting.
Almost all of the handle was generated before March 11, when the NBA shut down its season and sparked a cascade of closures through the sports world.
March bets produced $5.5 million in adjusted gross revenue, down 50.5% from $11.9 million in February, and yielded $522,0825 in tax revenue.
The shutdown wiped out nearly a month of games, including the NBA season and opening of the Major League Baseball season.
The loss of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament, one of the largest sports betting events in the nation, proved particularly damaging, Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayIndiana.com, said.
Indiana sportsbooks could have generated more than $50 million in tournament-related wagers, she said.
“There is no way to replace the revenue that would have been generated from the NCAA Tournament, which in legal jurisdictions generates more action than the Super Bowl,” Welman said.
“The NCAA Tournament can’t be rescheduled, but professional leagues are beginning to draw plans to begin games again. We still don’t know what that looks like or when it will happen."
Along with the furloughs, Boyd announced its executive leadership team will take significant salary reductions, while the Board of Directors has agreed to suspend all board compensation. Non-furloughed corporate and property management teams will also take salary cuts.
Additional cost-containment measures include postponing all non-essential spending indefinitely; suspending all capital projects, which will be re-evaluated by the board; and suspending the cash dividend program.
"As a result of these difficult but necessary actions, we are confident Boyd Gaming will have sufficient liquidity and resources to sustain itself until we are able to re-open for business," Smith said.
