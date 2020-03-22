MICHIGAN CITY — A man and a teen are in custody after a man was wounded in a shooting near Michigan City’s Gill Field on Saturday evening.
Late in the evening of March 21, Michigan City Police Department Shift II Patrol Units were dispatched to the area of 11th and Lafayette streets for a report of shots fired, according to Sgt. Francisco Rodriguez.
As the patrol units were checking on the complaint, officers were then dispatched to Franciscan Health Michigan City for a subject who arrived in the ER with a gunshot wound, he said.
Off-duty MCPD officers who were working security for hospital advised responding units that the vehicle that had dropped off the gunshot victim was leaving the parking lot.
Responding officers were able to intercept the vehicle, which was occupied by two 16-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man, all from Fort Wayne, Rodriguez said.
The subjects were detained and brought to the police department for questioning.
The gunshot victim, a 20-year-old Fort Wayne man, was transferred to another hospital for treatment of injuries that “appear to be non-life-threatening,” Rodriguez said.
The MCPD Investigative Division and La Porte County Drug Task Force was then called in to investigate.
“Investigators worked throughout the evening and into the early morning hours,” Rodriguez said. “Evidence of shots being fired was located in the area of the 300 block of Lafayette Street.
“Investigators also recovered illegal drugs and a firearm as a result of this investigation,” he said.
Two arrests were made for weapon and drug offenses. Ethan Bailey Gates, 19, was preliminarily charged with felony dealing in marijuana and misdemeanor carrying a handgun without a license, according to court records.
One of the 16-year-olds was also charged preliminarily.
Gates was taken to the La Porte County Jail, where he is being held on a $755 cash bond through La Porte County Superior Court 4.
The teen was transported to the La Porte County Juvenile Services Center, Rodriguez said. The third juvenile in the vehicle was interviewed and released to a parent.
“The Michigan City Police Department would like to make the public aware that this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact lead detective Lt. Kevin Urbanczyk at 219-874-3221, ext. 1042, or Drug Task Force Cpl. Kyle Shiparski at 219-874-3221, ext. 1011.
Tips can also be left via Facebook Messenger and through the crime tip hotline number at 219-873-1488. Anyone providing information can request to remain anonymous.
