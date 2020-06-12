top story
Blue Chip to stress social distancing, cleanliness when it reopens Monday
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- 90-year-old Michigan City resident charged with child molesting
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in La Porte County
- Black Lives Matter supporters rally in La Porte
- Redevelopment Commission, protesters oppose sale of property for FOP Lodge
- Wanted man spits on deputies, requires multiple tasings and several officers to be arrested
- The Barrelhouse a new development with historic overtones in Elston Grove
- Blue Chip Casino to reopen on Monday with safety protocols
- Protest and counter-protest in La Porte
- Washington Park zoo to reopen Monday with several new restrictions
- Craigslist scam discovered in Michigan City
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.