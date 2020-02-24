MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Police Department is accepting applications for full-time police officers.
Applications can be picked up at the MCPD or downloaded from the department website at michigancitypolice.com. Applications must be submitted to the Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission no later than Saturday, March 21, at 4 p.m. to qualify for the next applicant testing date.
The testing process will take place at the MCPD at 1201 E. Michigan Blvd. on Saturday March 28, at 9 a.m. The day will include a written test, physical fitness test and physical agility obstacle course, according to MCPD Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez.
Applicants who pass all phases of this testing process will move forward in the hiring process, he said.
Applicants must be 21-36 years of age by the date of appointment; possess a high school diploma or GED; have a valid and unrestricted driver’s license; and be a U.S. citizen.
Additionally, applicants must possess a good driving record, and have no felony or misdemeanor battery convictions. They will be subject to written and physical agility testing along with a thorough background check to include their personal character, Rodriguez said.
Starting base pay for Probationary Officers is $43,343.89. After completing one year of service, an officer becomes a First-Class Patrolman and the base pay increases to $46,753.19.
Benefits include longevity pay, specialty pay, healthcare program including dental and vision, take-home car program, retirement plan, paid vacations, personal days and more.
The Michigan City Police Department is a very diverse department with many opportunities for placement into special divisions and specialties to increase base salary, Rodriguez said.
These include:
Special Divisions, with up to a 4 percent pay increase include patrol shifts, Traffic Division, Special Operations Group, Community Oriented Policing, Detective Division, Narcotics Operations, Warrants Team, School Liaison officers, Public Relations, Training Division and Beach Patrols.
Specialties, with up to a 2 percent pay increase, include 18-member SWAT Team, 11 certified instructors, 8-member SCUBA team and 12 field training officers.
Other benefits include $650 per year physical fitness bonus, $1,100 per year clothing allowance, education incentives, deferred compensation match of $500 per year, city-provided life insurance, and short-term disability coverage.
Completed applications can be dropped off at the MCPD or they can be mailed to the attention of: Michigan City Police Civil Service Commission, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd., Michigan City, IN, 46360.
Any questions can be directed to Rodriguez at 219-874-3221, ext. 1062 or frodriguez@emichigancity.com.
