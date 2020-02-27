La PORTE – La Porte County Meals on Wheels will participate in the 18th annual March for Meals, a nationwide celebration of Meal on Wheels and the seniors who rely on the service to remain healthy and independent.
The local celebration will include activities throughout the month of March, including a Trivia Night on Saturday, March 7, at the Civic Auditorium in La Porte. Doors open at 6 p.m., and trivia starts at 7 p.m.
”The services we provide are a lifeline for seniors of La Porte County and the need is rapidly increasing,” said Cheryl Daurer, executive director of La Porte County Meals on Wheels.
“Together, we can keep our senior neighbors well-nourished, feeling safer and more connected to our community as they age.”
Meals on Wheels in La Porte County has been around for more than 45 years. More than 2 million meals have been served to the senior and disabled population by community volunteers.
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March 1972 when President Richard Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 and older.
Since 2002, community-based Meals on Wheels programs across the country have joined forces for the annual awareness campaign "to celebrate this successful public-private partnership and garner the support needed to fill the gap between the seniors served and those still in need," according to Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels America.
“The month of March is a fitting time to not only celebrate the successful history of Meals on Wheels, but also bring us together to support a solution that will strengthen communities into the future,” she said.
“With 12,000 Americans turning 60 each day, now is the time to invest in these vital programs so that we can provide every senior in need with the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that will enable them to live healthier and independent in their own homes.”
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute or speak out for the seniors in La Porte County this March, visit laportecountymealsonwheels.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.