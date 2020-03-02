Funds available for youth projects
La PORTE — Leadership La Porte County’s Youth to Youth (Y2Y) program has funding for youth groups or individual youth in La Porte County to apply for mini-grants to carry out community service projects. The program is in its 10th year and has funded more than $5,000 to youth-led community projects. Grant requests will be reviewed by a youth committee. The grant application and project must be completed by youth, and must serve a community need.
Grant packets are available by contacting the Leadership office (info@leadershiplaportecounty.com). The deadline for grant applications is April 1. Grants will be reviewed by the youth committee which will invite finalists to a face-to-face interview. Grant amounts can range from $50 to $500 per project. Youth groups meeting the criteria could include school classes, athletic teams, clubs, neighborhood groups, Scouting groups, 4H clubs, church youth groups, and other organized groups. An adult supervisor is required.
Go Red for Women heart health event
La PORTE — The American Heart Association will host the “2020 La Porte County Go Red for Women Breakfast” to educate participants about the importance of keeping your heart healthy and to make an impact in the fight against heart disease and stroke. The event will be Thursday from 8-10 a.m. at The Allure Wedding Venue and Event Center in La Porte.
Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for women, taking one woman’s life every 80 seconds. Participants will learn about the disease, its impacts on women, symptoms and the need for more research to treat, beat and prevent heart disease and strokes. A CPR demonstration will also take place during the program, sponsored by Franciscan Health Michigan City and Strack and Van Til.
Dem Women host Trivia Night
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Women’s Democratic Club will host an “America”-themed Trivia Night at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 1108 Franklin St.
Cost is $10 per person or a table of 10 for $100; there will also be a “hearing aid” table by request. Food, snacks and beverages will be sold. For more information or to reserve a table, contact Lynne Spevak at 219-563-7722 or lspevaklp @gmail.com; or Betty Conroy at 219-362-2772.
Paladin hosts Splash of Color Gala
CHESTERTON — Paladin will host its Splash of Color Gala and Auction on April 4. The fundraising event supports the mission to serve as advocates for children, persons with disabilities, seniors and their families to provide supports and opportunities to learn, grow and enjoy a meaningful life.
The event will be held at Sand Creek Country Club, 1001 Sand Creek Dr. in Chesterton, and begins at 6 p.m. It will include entertainment, hors d’oeuvres, and cocktails. Sponsorships and tickets are available online at paladin.care/splash-of-color-2020-gala.html or by calling 219-874-4288, ext. 0302). For more information, contact Erin Mooneyhan at erin.mooneyhan@paladin.care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.