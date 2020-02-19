MICHIGAN CITY – St. Stanislaus School was the victim of an overnight robbery last week and thousands of dollars worth of electronics and other items were stolen.
Upon arriving at St. Stan’s at 15-6 Washington St. – on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 12, school staff realized several items were missing.
The stolen items included thousands of dollars’ worth of electronic equipment, including televisions; the aftercare program’s refrigerator and juice; and a new bicycle that was supposed to have been the top prize in a raffle at the school’s upcoming fun fair.
Detective Cpl. Tim Baker of the Michigan City Police Department said officers are continuing to review school surveillance videos as part of the investigation.
St. Stan’s officials confirmed that security upgrades were completed by the end of the day on Feb. 12 to prevent such a crime from happening again.
However, because of a high insurance deductible, it’s likely the school will have to pay out-of-pocket to replace the items stolen last week.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary should contact Baker at 219-874-3221, ext. 1075.
Those wishing to help St. Stan’s recoup its losses may contact the school office for more information at 219-872-2258.
