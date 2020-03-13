MICHIGAN CITY – All schools in La Porte county will be closed for a month in response to the coronavirus, officials announced Friday.
“Due to the COVID-19 situation, all Michigan City Area Schools will be closed for eLearning beginning Monday, March 16, through Monday, April 13,” MCAS Supt. Barbara Eason-Watkins said in a statement.
“This extended closure is impacting all schools in La Porte County. The timeframes for closures are consistent, although Spring Breaks vary.”
All school superintendents in La Porte County met Friday morning to discuss Gov. Eric Holcomb’s announcement that schools will be held harmless for 20 of the required 180 instructional days, La Porte Community Schools Supt. Mark Francesconi said in a statement to parents.
As a result of the new flexibility, superintendents decided to utilize eLearning days for the next few weeks, he said.
“We understand the monumental inconvenience that this will cause to you and your family,” South Central Community Schools Corp. Supt. Theodore Stevens said in a letter to parents.
“The decision to discontinue physical school attendance is not one that was taken lightly, but we are hopeful that this action will decrease the spread of COVID-19.”
In Michigan City, all extracurricular meetings, athletic practices, fundraisers, and other events will canceled, including SAT testing scheduled for Saturday.
Spring Break will be April 6-10 as scheduled for MCAS students, with no eLearning during that time.
All MCAS staff will report back to buildings on Monday, April 13, which will still be an eLearning Day for students; but staff will report for professional development.
Principals, secretaries/treasurers, and nurses will report to buildings as scheduled on Monday, March 16. For all other staff it is an eLearning day and they do not have to report to their building, the statement said.
However, staff needing to retrieve materials can do so on Monday during normal building hours, but buildings will not be open to the public, except parents retrieving medications. After Monday, there will be no opportunity to return to the buildings, and all fobs will be deactivated.
The Administration Building will be closed to the public beginning Monday.
“We want to ensure all employees that there will be no interruption in compensation or benefits,” Eason-Watkins-said.
In his message concerning schools, Holcomb said, effective immediately, school corporations would be provided a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for use as needed for the remainder of the academic year.
“If a school corporation has evidence of community spread or a confirmed positive test for coronavirus, officials should consult with the Indiana Department of Education and the Indiana State Department of Health for additional steps. Schools should plan now for broader closures, including eLearning and remote classroom options.”
Schools were also given guidelines for non-essential gatherings, including no events or gatherings of more than 250 people.
MCAS will continue to provide food packages to families in the program.
“Our Food Service Department will be distributing meals for pick-up by families at several locations beginning next Wednesday,” she said.
A weekly supply of food will be available for each child, including items for breakfast and lunch. An adult must pick up food packets.
Food will be available for “grab and go” pick-up at Barker, Krueger, Elston, and Knapp schools from 7-9 a.m. and from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18 (3 days worth); on Monday, March 23 (5 days); and on Monday, March 30 (5 days).
New Prairie United School Corp. Supt. Paul White called the situation “fluid” in a letter to parents.
“Our administrative team, school directors and school board members have invested a lot of effort on what are our next steps. Starting next week, we will begin a modified eLearning program that will take us to at least Spring Break. All public schools in La Porte and Starke County are implementing similar plans.
“It is our hope to return to normal school programming April 13. However, the situation will be closely monitored and re-evaluated in early April based on regional/national trends related to COVID-19,” he wrote.
“NPUSC will let all families know of post Spring Break academic plans by Friday, April 3, if possible. All extra-curricular and co-curricular programs will be canceled through April 12. If changes occur, you will be notified through the school messenger via text, email and phone.”
The Metropolitan School District of New Durham Township said in a statement the plan for this extended closure is to “utilize a combination of eLearning and waiver days. Mondays and Fridays will be considered waiver days, with no assignments or eLearning expectations communicated to students on these days.
“Teachers will utilize the waiver days as work days to prepare their online lessons, and students can consider these waiver days as days off of school. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be conducted as eLearning days.”
Students in grades 9-12 who do not have access to an electronic device at home were able to check out a device on Friday. Parents of students in grades K-4 who need a device can pick one up from the school on Monday.
However, the building will be closed to students as of Friday, and to everyone as of Tuesday, the statement said.
“Student safety is always our top concern, and even though this situation is not ideal, we believe that it is in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our entire community,” the MSD statement said.
Francesconi said he was “proud of our county officials who are working together to educate our citizens regarding the coronavirus and model a sense of strength during a time of unprecedented challenges.
“Thanks to all of you for your patience and support you have shown and your understanding of the number of issues at hand.”
