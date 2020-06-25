Cycle photo

A Portage man was killed early Thursday when his motorcycle rear-ended a truck on I-80 / 94 in Gary. About 12:50 a.m., Indiana State Police responded to the crash at the 14 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation showed that a 1998 Honda motorcycle driven by Theodore D. Hickman, 21, was westbound at a high rate of speed. A westbound semi was changing lanes when the motorcycle rear-ended the trailer. As a result of the collision, the rider was ejected and the motorcycle came to a rest against the median wall. The driver was taken to Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary, where he was pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not injured. At the time of the crash, the motorcyclist was being pursued by the Portage Police Department.

 Photo provided / Indiana State Police

