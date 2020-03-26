MICHIGAN CITY — A man who provided his father with a fatal dose of heroin last year was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison.
The judge recommended that Joshua James Wozniak, 27, be placed in a therapeutic community to aid in his recovery from drug addiction. Should Wozniak complete the program successfully, he may petition for a modified sentence after having served at least three years behind bars.
Wozniak was acquitted by a jury in January of the Level 1 felony count he faced of dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. However, jurors delivered a guilty verdict on a second charge of reckless homicide as a Level 5 felony.
Initial police reports say Wozniak originally attempted to lie about his involvement in his father’s Jan. 24, 2019, death, but eventually admitted to having supplied the syringe of heroin that ultimately killed 68-year-old Lawrence “Larry” Wozniak.
Joshua’s sister, who is also Larry’s daughter, testified during Thursday’s argued sentencing hearing that her father had asked her four days prior to his death to remove him from his home and put him “in hiding” to keep him away from Joshua.
She said her father was afraid of Joshua; and she testified she’d personally witnessed her brother verbally abuse and threaten their father when he wanted money for drugs.
Joshua and Larry had a history of using drugs together, she said, noting Joshua had administered life-saving doses of Narcan to Larry on three separate occasions in the months leading up to his death.
She said it was her brother who introduced her father to heroin and crack cocaine after Larry was unable to secure prescription pain medicine.
In his final months, the woman said, Larry had attempted to distance himself from Joshua and the drugs. However, Larry felt bad that Joshua would be spending Christmas 2018 alone, and invited him to spend time with the family.
It was from that point when Joshua began residing in Larry’s home, she said.
But on the day in January that she was supposed to help her father escape, he reportedly told her not to come because Joshua was home.
“He knew that things could escalate pretty quickly with Josh, and he didn’t want to cause a scene or a danger to anyone else,” the woman said.
They devised a new plan for her to return on Jan. 24, but Larry fatally overdosed early that morning.
Police reports show Joshua called 911 around noon that day; but an eyewitness told police Larry had died approximately eight hours prior.
During that time, the witness said, Joshua withdrew money from Larry’s bank account, drove to Chicago to secure more heroin, and brought it back to Larry’s home to consume with the witness and Joshua’s girlfriend. It was after taking the drugs that he cleaned up the scene and called police.
Joshua’s sister testified that she called the bank to have her father’s cards deactivated after learning of his death; but she was informed later that someone claiming to be her deceased father had called the bank requesting new cards be mailed.
“I don’t want to make any excuses for my actions on the day of the 24th because there are none,” Wozniak said Thursday.
“I had been acting irresponsibly not only on that day but before this day. And it’s been not only affecting me, it affected – obviously – my family with this tragedy. We didn’t just lose a father; we lost a great friend. I mean, I lost my best friend in this.”
Wozniak did not ask for a specific sentence, nor for leniency, but did request that “regardless of what the sentence [may] be, if you could please allow me to find help because I severely do need it.”
He said the 13 months he’s been incarcerated since his father’s death has been his first period of sobriety in 10 years.
His sister testified that she suspects it was her father and Joshua’s mother who introduced Joshua to marijuana when he was younger.
Neither prosecutors nor Joshua’s defense attorney suggested a specific sentence. Chief Deputy Prosecutor Bethany Beckman simply listed what she believes to be aggravating circumstances; and Deputy Public Defender David Payne listed what he believes to be mitigating circumstances.
Judge Michael Bergerson agreed in both instances, but ultimately ruled that the aggravators outweigh the mitigators.
“The events that led to Mr. Larry Wozniak’s death were totally unnecessary, truly tragic, and have had a profound effect upon not only you, obviously, as his son, but the other people within the family who have provided this court with a lot of insight in terms of how his death has affected them – and how they feel towards you to a certain extent,” Bergerson said.
“Some of it – obviously – is out of anger; some out of concern that you obviously need assistance and treatment. I, of course, take all of that into consideration.”
The judge acknowledged Joshua’s remorse and deemed it genuine.
“But the law is the law,” he said, handing down the five-year sentence.
Bergerson credited Joshua with the 372 days he’s served at the La Porte County Jail, plus 124 days good time credit, for a total of 496 days toward his overall sentence.
Joshua indicated he intends to appeal his sentence and conviction, and a public defender was appointed to defend him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.