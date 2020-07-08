La PORTE — The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office has awarded four scholarships to county high school graduates in honor of the only member of the department to die in the line of duty.
At Wednesday’s meeting of the La Porte County Sheriff’s Merit Board Neil Thompson Memorial scholarships were presented to a Michigan City High School graduate, two South Central High graduates and a New Prairie High graduate.
