INDIANAPOLIS — Two funds honoring the legacy of a retired Eli Lilly chemist will provide grants to organizations working to preserve significant African American landmarks in Indiana.
On March 10 it was announced that two funds, the Standiford H. Cox Fund and the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund, will be working with Indiana Landmarks to preserve and honor African American History.
According to a press release from Indiana Landmarks, Standiford “Stan” Cox, who passed away in February 2019, joined Eli Lilly and Co. in 1957 as its first Black chemist and was an advocate for the preservation of African American heritage sites. During his lifetime, he established two funds with the Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), one in his name and one to honor his parents.
Indiana Landmarks said the Standiford H. Cox Fund supports the restoration, preservation, operation and ongoing maintenance of African American historic sites in Indiana; while the Dovie Stewart Cox & Chester A. Cox Sr. Memorial Fund provides support for Lost Creek Community Grove at the Lost Creek Settlement near Terre Haute, one of the state’s earliest settlements of free people of color.
“Through this partnership with Indiana Landmarks, CICF is able to fulfill the legacy of Stan Cox and his commitment to preserve and honor the African American history and contributions made throughout our communities,” said Tamara Winfrey-Harris, vice president of community leadership and effective philanthropy at CICF.
Indiana Landmarks will serve as a key preservation advisor to the funds. The organization said it will drawing on the expertise of its African American Landmarks Committee to identify significant places and evaluate projects that the program could assist. The group will make initial recommendations to CICF in late March. Sites will be assessed based on criteria including architectural and/or historical significance, opportunities for redevelopment, threat of demolition, and significance to Indiana’s African American heritage.
In 2016, Cox gave a $100,000 gift through his CICF fund for the restoration of Rush County’s Beech Church, an Indiana Landmarks “10 Most Endangered” site that stands as the sole remaining structure associated with Indiana’s oldest free black settlement.
“Stan Cox has left an incredible legacy to the people of Indiana,” said Mark Dollase, vice president of Preservation Services at Indiana Landmarks. “We are honored to work with the Central Indiana Community Foundation in a partnership that will aid in the restoration of important African American landmarks for years to come.”
People who want to suggest a landmark that might qualify for grants from the funds should contact Indiana Landmarks at 800-450-4534, 317-639-4534, coxfunds@indianalandmarks.org or Diane Schussel, senior community leadership officer at CICF, DianeS@cicf.org.
According to Indiana Landmarks, Cox was born in Brazil, Indiana, graduated from Indiana University, and worked for 32 years for Eli Lilly and Co., beginning as a chemist and holding a variety of positions during his career. A member of Phi Beta Kappa academic society, he also earned a master’s degree from Butler University. An advocate for academic biochemical research, he endowed the Standiford H. Cox Professorship in Biochemistry at Indiana University in Bloomington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.