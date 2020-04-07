MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Community Enrichment Corporation awarded 52 grants totaling $641,310 to area charitable organizations last month, though the the celebration was subdued by the ongoing health crisis.
Awards are usually given out at the organization’s annual banquet, which was canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Since its inception in 1997, the MCCEC has granted more than $16.5 million in assistance to charitable organizations that directly benefit residents of the Michigan City area.
Awards are only given to organizations that submit complete and timely grant applications, which must include evidence that the organization is recognized by the IRS as a 501 (c) (3) charitable organization, according to Sue Webster, MCCEC board member and administrative executive.
All applicants must perform their charitable service within the boundaries of the Michigan City Area Schools district.
The MCCEC is a public benefit corporation created on June 10, 1997, by agreement between the Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa, and the City of Michigan City. “It is independent of Michigan City government and has nothing to do with the city budget,” Webster said.
According to the agreement, the MCCEC receives $750,000 per year from the Blue Chip Casino, of which $100,000 is paid to Washington Park Zoo, and at least $100,000 goes for programs that benefit the children of Michigan City.
The MCCEC Board has nine members who serve three-year terms, with no compensation. George Kazmierczak serves as president.
The bylaws state, “The utmost of impartiality, integrity and neutrality shall be required in distributing the corporation’s funds,” he said.
In addition to selecting grant recipients, the board is responsible for filing reports to the Indiana Gaming Commission and IRS; for ensuring grant awards are spent properly; and other year-round duties, according to Kazmierczak
In March 2019 the board received 72 grant requests and awarded $633,610 in 48 awards. This year, 86 grant requests were received and 52 were selected for awards. There were 34 different organizations that received the grants, 31 of which were for $10,000 or less.
The board encourages any 501(c) (3) organization that serves the Michigan City Area School District to submit a grant application. The 2021-22 grant applications will be available by late September 2020, Webster said.
Completed applications must be submitted online at mccec.com. This will be the only grant cycle for 2021-22 as grants are only awarded once per year.
“We look forward to reviewing the many programs that will assist and aid the Citizens of Michigan City Area School District this fall when the new grant applications will be available,” Kazmierczak said.
If you have any questions about the application process, call 219-873-1402 or email mccec@emichigancity.com and a representative will be in touch.
The 2020 awards were given to these organizations, listed with program and grant amount:
Advancing Christ’s Kingdom Ministries, Michigan City Food Bank, $5,000
American Red Cross of Northwest Indiana, Home Fire Relief, $2,500
Anthony Adams House, Save Our Youth, $2,000
Arise & Shine Breakfast Ministry, Shine Aid for Family Emergencies, $5,000
Arise & Shine Breakfast Ministry, Senior Social Isolation Prevention Program, $2,000
Barker Middle School, Immersing Students in the Real World Through Technology, $7,000
Boys and Girls Club of Michigan City, Summer Camp 2020, $35,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Food Rescue Initiative, $5,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Sandcastle Shelter Start SMART, $500
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Keys to Hope Community Resource Center, $19,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Sand Castle Shelter for Homeless Families, $15,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Grace Learning Center, $6,000
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Grace Learning Center High School Equivalency Program, $2,500
Citizens Concerned for the Homeless, Healthy Eating Active Living Gardens of Michigan City, $2,960
Dunebrook, Child Advocacy Center, $20,000
Fly High Youth Services, Soar Program, $2,000
Footlight Players, Youth Theatrical Workshop, $1,500
Harmony House/CASA of La Porte County, CYA Program, $12,000
Indiana Black Expo, Michigan City After School Program, $2,500
Indiana Guardianship Services, VASIA Guardianship Program, $15,000
Interfaith Community PADS, Men’s Overnight Shelter, $15,000
Interfaith Community PADS, Women’s Overnight Shelter. $15,000
Junior Achievement, Career Readiness & Financial Literacy, $5,000
La Porte County Meals on Wheels, Keep on Rolling, $24,650
La Porte County Symphony Orchestra, Free Outdoor Evening With LSCO, $4,000
Lubeznik Center For The Arts, Student Learning Tour, $3,000
Lubeznik Center For The Arts, Lubeznik Arts Festival, $2,500
MCAS, Hours for Ours Hours Mentoring Program, $5,000
MCAS Safe Harbor, Summer S.T.E.A.M. Camp, $10,000
Michiana Marines, Toys for Tots Campaign, $5,000
MCAS, “Future Wolves” Elementary Sports Program, $4,200
Michigan City Chamber Music Festival, Programs for Children 2020-21, $3,000
North Central Community Action Agencies, Children’s Vision Screening Program, $8,000
North Central Community Action Agencies, Wheelchair Ramp Program, $20,000
Open Door Community Alliance, Adolescent Health Center, $32,500
Open Door Community Alliance, Medication Assistance Program, $15,000
Paladin, Transportation Services for the Elderly, Disabled and Medically Fragile, $50,000
Paladin, Summer Enrichment Camp, $10,000
Reins of Life, Horse Purchase for Equine-Assisted Programs, $4,500
Reins of Life, Horse Care For Therapeutic Activities, $20,000
Safe Harbor, Learning by Leading: Peer to Peer Student Mentorship Scholarship Program, $2,000
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Weekend Backpack Feeding Program, $6,000
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Gift of Warmth, $40,000
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Men’s Homeless Shelter, $36,000
Salvation Army of Michigan City, Food Pantry, $25,000
The Salvation Army of Michigan City, Pathway of Hope, $5,000
Social and Learning Institute for the Disadvantaged, Classroom Enhancement, $3,500
Soul Steppers Drill Team, Stepping Into History, $12,000
Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, Stepping Into The Universe, $65,000
Young Audiences (Arts for Learning), Dancing Through The Curriculum, $3,000
Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County, Michigan City Teen Court, $20,000
Youth Service Bureau of La Porte County, Kids On The Block, $5,000
Total: $641,310.00
