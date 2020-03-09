WESTVILLE — Families preparing to send their children off to college are often faced with financial challenges and struggles.
They want to select an institution of high learning that is affordable while meeting the academic, social and cultural needs of their children.
In 2019, the average yearly cost of attending a public institution in Indiana was $17,626, about $3,219 higher than the U.S. average, according to researchers at CollegeCalc, a college expense think tank consortium that compiles academic and financial data from the U.S. Department of Education.
Equally as important, CollegeCalc reports that the average yearly costs of attending a private college in Indiana was $31,007 in 2019.
All of which places a hefty financial burden on Hoosier families across the NWI region and beyond as they seek more innovative and creative means to finance a college education, according to Maceo Rainey, director of Educational Talent Search at Purdue University Northwest in Westville
“The issue of financial literacy, combined with financial planning for college should be one of the most important conversations going on at dinner tables across the state,” he said.
“The good news is Hoosier families have an ally and an advocate in the fight for finding financial options and preparing first-generation students to fund a college education.”
The TRIO Educational Talent Search Program offers students enrolled in TRIO Programs access to an array of financial literacy workshops.
These can “assist income-eligible and first-generation students financial aid options, scholarship searches, in-state and out-of-state college tours, and 21st Century Scholar tracking that can tremendously reduce and/or virtually eliminate debt associated with attending college,” according to Raimey, who has more than 20 years’ experience in public education.
Enrolled students in the TRIO-Educational Talent Search Program on the Westville campus and their parents are encouraged to attend the annual Financial Literacy Symposium – Money Moves. It will take place Saturday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to noon in the Dworkin Student Activities Center on campus.
“Trio students and their parents will be provided helpful and useful financial literacy information that range from budgeting, savings, understanding credit, homeownership, cryptocurrency, and a host of other financial literacy topics,” Raimey said.
Students and families interested in learning more about the TRIO-Educational Talent Search Program at PNW-Westville can contact Rainey at 219-785-5423 or raineym@pnw.edu.
