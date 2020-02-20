La PORTE — The La Porte County Fairgrounds & Events Management Corporation goal of moving toward self-sufficiency is coming closer to reality.
The goal is to ensure that the Fairgrounds is more highly utilized for community events, according to FEMC Board chair Terry Garner.
“FEMC aims to have the Fairgrounds used 12 months a year for agricultural and family events, as well as hosting other large-scale events all year round,” he said.
In December 2019, an agreement was reached with the Fair Board on a five-week period around the La Porte County Fair – two weeks prior, the week of the fair, and two weeks after – which will be dedicated to the Fair Board.
In addition, the agreement identifies the use of the various buildings on the property which will be reserved for La Porte County Agricultural Association and 4-H activities.
Now that the agreement with the Fair Board has been established, FMEC will move forward with hiring a business manager, who will be primarily responsible for handling the day-to-day operations of the organization, planning events, and developing a strategic operation plan, Garner said.
The organization also continues to make major infrastructure improvements to the Fairgrounds, which include essential services such as sewer, water and electric upgrades.
Maintenance and repairs to the Fairgrounds will be ongoing on the property, and will be under the management of the FMEC business manager and FMEC board of directors, Garner said.
The FMEC Board meets on the third Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. in the Sheriff’s building at the La Porte County Fairgrounds. Meetings are open to the public.
For general information on FMEC, contact Garner at 219-797-4115.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.