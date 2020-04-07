WESTVILLE — Staying connected with kids is one of the many challenges teachers and administrators face while separated from their student bodies by the COVID-19 quarantine.
Westville High School/Middle School Principal Alissa Schnick and members of her staff tried to bridge some of that gap Tuesday when they made a tour of the district to distribute yard signs to the 77 high school seniors.
“We’re trying to come up with creative ways to recognize them,” Schnick said. “We thought of the signs a couple weeks ago. We wanted to try to make them unique from what other schools are doing. With a smaller school, we were able to go a step beyond and make it personal.”
The signs, which have the students’ first names printed in white letters across an orange background, were made by B&H Technical in Merrillville.
Schnick picked them up Monday and her husband separated them for her into the primary communities from which Westville draws – the town itself, and rural areas of La Porte and Michigan City.
A dozen or so staff members gathered – vehicles adorned in paint and streamers – at the school, then dispersed in caravans of four, one per vehicle to maintain social distancing, with a roster of names and addresses.
“We reached out to the staff. It’s spring break, so they were willing to divide and conquer,” Schnick said. “We wanted them to have fun with it. It was a beautiful day. It felt good to get out.
“Obviously, this is a difficult year, it’s the end of the semester for the seniors. It was great seeing the kids, letting them know we’re thinking of them.”
A system was set up so one person would ring the doorbell, quickly going back to their car; two people honked; and a fourth placed a sign in the yard.
“We had a plan and we executed it,” Schnick said. “It was a long day, but it went extremely well. It was fun. We haven’t seen each other, so it was great bonding time with the staff.”
The class includes a student on the east end of La Porte and another in Hanna, so there were a few longer trips involved, but the staff still managed to deliver signs to all but two seniors.
“We had a couple bad addresses,” Westville Athletics and Transportation Director Drew Eubank said.
But overall, he was pleased.
“Once it became obvious we weren’t coming back to school, we wanted to make sure we did something for the seniors. A few of them knew we were coming, so they were out. They were all really excited. It was neat to see.”
The signs are among a number of ideas Schnick is considering as ways to give the seniors their due under difficult circumstances.
Another is a Senior Spotlight on the school Facebook page. Students fill out a Google form with various questions about their future and hobbies, as well as a picture. One post is made randomly each day.
“We’re really trying to come up with things,” Schnick said. “It’s important to recognize them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.