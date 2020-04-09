Transit Triangle service suspended
MICHIGAN CITY — Due to the continuing advancement of COVID-19, Michigan City Transit has announced it is suspending Transit Triangle commuter route service between Michigan City, La Porte and Purdue Northwest, effective Monday, April 13.
MC Transit will also suspend local service for one hour daily – from 12:30-1:30 p.m. – on all routes to allow for complete sanitizing of buses. Transit will be in full operation on Good Friday, and the city is reminding residents to use the system for essential travel only.
COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers
MERRILLVILLE — The Indiana State Department of Health in collaboration with The Lake County Health Department, will hold a drive-thru testing clinic for healthcare workers, first responders and essential workers showing symptoms of COVID-19. The clinic runs through Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day at Merrillville High School, 276 E. 68th Pl. in Merrillville.
Participants should bring a drivers license or other state-issued ID and documentation of place of employment. Only symptomatic individuals will be tested. Tests will be conducted while supplies last and will be limited to one per vehicle.
Changes to curbside recycling pickup
La PORTE — While the Solid Waste District of La Porte County’s Compost Site, office, and Electronic Waste dropoff sites remain closed until further notice, curbside recycling will continue with some changes. Drivers are not taking extra items left outside of recycling bins. All items must be inside the bin to be picked up.
Residents can use additional containers for recycling as long as they are similar in size or larger so they can be picked up by the robotic arms, and must be clearly marked for recycling. The SWD also reminds residents not to participate in illegal dumping of any type. Staff is still available via phone, website, Facebook, and email for questions and concerns.
Immanuel Lutheran services to be broadcast
MICHIGAN CITY — Immanuel Lutheran Church will broadcast its Good Friday service on radio station WEFM, 95.9 FM, at 5:15 p.m. Friday. The church’s Easter Sunday service will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on YouTube at Immanuel’s Friends.
The recorded service will also be on ALCO TV, channel 99, which broadcasts services on Wednesdays and Fridays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. The church invites everyone to join in the celebration.
LP Presbyterian Holy Week services
La PORTE — La Porte Presbyterian Church has announced that services for Holy Week including Easter will be online only on the church’s Facebook page, facebook.com/Presbyterian ChurchofLaPorte/. The Rev. Peggy Huston will offer a Maundy Thursday service with a short message and singing of sacred hymns, live at 6 p.m. On Sunday, Huston will offer an Easter message at 9:30 a.m.
John Gouwens will play music for Easter on the carillon at noon Sunday. People need to listen from their cars at the church at 307 Kingsbury Ave. An “official” Easter celebration will be held later. The church webpage, yourhomechurch.org, will also post the services and parishioners can donate through the page to the Presbyterian Disaster Relief program and Presbyterian Hunger Program.
