La Porte County Symphony Orchestra Interim Music Director Chuck Steck, left; and Joan Davis and Bill Heiss of Roxy Music, show some of the instruments collected at the store. They will be repaired by Drew’s Gift of Music before being redistributed to area music students who could not otherwise afford to lease or rent them.
Photo provided / La Porte County Symphony Orchestra
La PORTE — The La Porte County Symphony Orchestra’s first instrument drive has been a successful one, with 20 musical instruments, ranging from flutes to a drum kit, collected.
On May 15, LCSO Interim Music Director Chuck Steck delivered the instruments, collected by Roxy Music, to Drew’s Gift of Music where they will be repaired and loaned to elementary, middle and high school students in the area who cannot afford to lease or purchase one.
