INDIANAPOLIS — State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, encourages Hoosiers whose jobs were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to take advantage of tuition-free training grants offered through Indiana’s Next Level Jobs program.
Established in 2017 by a law Pressel supported, the program provides Workforce Ready Grants to help Indiana residents who have a high school diploma or equivalent but less than a college degree receive training in high-demand job fields. With more than 500,000 Hoosiers filing for unemployment since March, Pressel said these grants could help those who are laid off or furloughed to build on their skills and get a better paying job.
