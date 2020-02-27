GALENA TWP. — A New York man is behind bars after a traffic stop on the Indiana Toll Road led to the seizure of a large quantity of marijuana, according to authorities.
Just before 4 p.m. Wednesday, La Porte County Sheriff’s Deputy Wade Wallace was working the Domestic Highway Enforcement (DHE) program along I-80/90 near mile marker 59 in unincorporated Galena Township near Rolling Prairie.
He was monitoring westbound traffic and saw a vehicle following another vehicle too closely, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He began following the vehicle and noted it was also exceeding the posted speed limit. The vehicle then committed a third violation when changing lanes, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
When the vehicle entered the Wilbur Shaw Travel Plaza at the 56 mile marker, Deputy Wallace initiated a traffic stop in the parking lot of the plaza.
Indiana State Police Trooper Chris Eagles and his K-9 partner Axel then arrived to assist.
The driver was identified as 48-year-old Hui Wei Zheng of Brooklyn, New York. As the traffic stop progressed, a large quantity of an illegal drug was located in the vehicle, police said.
Zheng was arrested and preliminarily charged with dealing/delivery of Marijuana as a Level 5 felony. He remained housed in the La Porte County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
He is being held on a $15,005 cash-only bond through La Porte County Superior Court I, where his next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, March 3.
The DHE is a High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program/initiative designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically. Funded by federal monies and administered by Indiana HIDTA, it allows additional deputies to work criminal interdiction enforcement.
