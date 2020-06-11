MICHIGAN CITY — A few months ago, 113 York St. in Michigan City was a vacant, dilapidated building in the historic Elston Grove neighborhood.
Built in 1871, the two-story masonry structure served as a storage and distribution facility for the P.H. Zorn Brewing Co. It featured exposed brick, an archway, wooden beams and other 19th century characteristics, and 12,000 square feet of space.
It’s been vacant since the 1970s. Not anymore.
After receiving grants for facade and second-story improvements, Blue Harbor Development has renovated the building into an event venue and residential lofts, while keeping its historical appeal intact. A mid-June completion date is expected.
“I think people look forward to having a unique space that has a story and history,” said Blue Harbor strategic partner Anastasia Fratto. “There’s exposed beams, tall ceilings, great brickwork, and much of that we’ve tried to preserve.”
She said the project, known collectively as The Barrelhouse, is the first Opportunity Zone investment in the area – Elston Grove was declared an Opportunity Zone in 2018.
It also fits her company’s mission to create “value-added” properties, and to renovate and protect buildings with historic value in Michigan City and surrounding areas.
Previously, Blue Harbor renovated 111 Franklin Street, known as the vacant ice cream parlor in Washington Park, spending upwards of $125,000 to restore it for use as a retail establishment, commercial offices, event space, cafe or even an actual ice cream parlor.
Blue Harbor next plans to renovate the Lakeside Townhomes in the Canada Park waterfront district.
For the current project, composed of The Barrelhouse at Zorn and The Barrelhouse Lofts, Blue Harbor gutted the building and obtained grants – $45,000 for lofts and $30,000 for facade – from the Michigan City Redevelopment Commission.
They also worked with Indiana Landmarks and the Michigan City Historic Commission to make sure the building retained its historic appeal.
“We re-mortared the bricks, installed all new windows in the building, new doors,” Fratto said. “So one of the special features is this old archway that you can tell at some point in the history of the building was a doorway. But it was bricked up and we opened it again. So (the grants) certainly helped us make this investment.”
The grants include the North End Facade Grant, which covers exterior improvements; and Upper Story Residential Reimbursement Grant, which covers improvements to residential apartments atop commercial buildings.
She said Blue Harbor has spent more than $700,000 on the project, not including purchase of the property.
Blue Harbor marketing director and leasing agent Mike Conner said they started work a few months ago, following approval of the grants. They chose this building, part of the Zorn Brew Works campus, because of the city’s investments in Elston Grove.
“We’ve had a tremendous amount of support from local contractors, and from both the Redevelopment Commission and Economic Development Corporation Michigan City,” he said. “We probably would not have renovated the building without their help.”
And the opportunity zone designation created more incentives.
Michigan City created three opportunity zones under the federal Tax Reform and Jobs Act of 2018. The goal is “to encourage economic growth and investment in designated distressed communities by providing federal income tax benefits to taxpayers who invest in business located within these zones,” said Clarence Hulse, EDCMC executive director.
According to the EDCMC, benefits to developers include:
A temporary deferral on the payment of existing capital gains tax until the end of 2026, or the year the Opportunity Fund investment is sold or exchanged if under 5 years
Temporary tax deferral plus a 10 percent reduction on capital gains taxes owed if the asset is held for a period of five to seven years
An additional 5 percent reduction on capital gains taxes owed if the asset is held for a period of seven to 10 years (15 percent total)
A full tax exemption on investments provided the investor stays for 10 years or longer.
Conner said it was investments like these in Elston Grove that encouraged Blue Harbor to develop the property. And it has much to offer, he said.
According to information released by the EDCMC, the Barrelhouse Lofts feature:
2-3 bedroom units from 861 to 1,300 square feet
Historic details including exposed brick and wooden columns
Designated parking spaces
On-site laundry
Secured entry, and individually controlled heating and air conditioning
Conner said a two-bedroom unit was still available as of May 30.
Fratto said the event center – Barrelhouse at Zorn – will feature a 6,000-square-foot hall with built-in bar and separate area for caterers. The hall can open into an outdoor patio. A smaller event space – described as a bridal suite/private dining room – is included, and can be rented separately or with the bigger room.
According to the website, the hall can accommodate up to 170-190 seats for dinner if room is made for a dance floor, and up to 260 if not.
Fratto said Barrelhouse has an exclusive deal with Zorn to supply liquor; and is working with local and regional caterers, and Beachwalk Vacation Rentals to provide accommodations for folks who stay overnight.
“Elston Grove was named a historic district a few years back, and Zorn Brew Works is a brewery pioneer in this little corridor rehabbing the buildings,” Fratto said, “and we are following their template on rehabbing this campus.
“There’s a lot of excitement over this, a lot of excitement right now for what’s going on here.”
For more information, visit barrelhouseatzorn.com, email info@barrelhouse atzorn.com or call 219-243-7184. To inquire about lofts, contact Conner at 312-735-2912.
