UNION TWP. – A Starke County man is facing felony charges for allegedly being intoxicated when he caused a crash on U.S. 6 that left a Kingsford Heights woman dead on Friday.
Thomas P. Nelsen, 39, of Knox is charged with felony counts of operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless homicide; and a misdemeanor charge of OWI with endangerment, according to the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office.
He is being held in the La Porte County Jail on a $20,005 cash-only bond issued through La Porte County Circuit Court.
Just before 2 p.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a multi-vehicle crash in the 1400 east block of U.S. 6 in unincorporated Union Township.
They found that a motorcycle, a truck and two passenger vehicles were involved in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation showed that a passenger vehicle, driven eastbound on U.S. 6 by Nelsen, crossed the center line and collided with a truck – driven by Joseph D. Davis, 33, of La Porte – in the westbound lane, police said.
Another passenger vehicle, driven by Charles A. Witten, 55, of Kingsford Heights, swerved and collided with a NIPSCO utility pole. And a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, driven by Levi A. McDowell, 38, of Kingsford Heights, slid and rolled over, police said.
McDowell and his wife, Barbara E. McDowell, 51, were ejected from the motorcycle and were transported to a hospital. Barbara McDowell died Saturday morning from injuries suffered in the crash, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Sheriff’s Office Fatal Alcohol Crash Team investigated the crash, and Nelsen was taken into custody.
His passenger – his wife, Kelly L. Nelsen, 41 – was issued a summons (non-custodial arrest) for a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance and later released, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Kingsford Heights Police Department, Kingsford-Union Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, Memorial MedFlight, NIPSCO and John’s Garage.
The crash, which closed U.S. 6 for about three hours, remains under investigation.
