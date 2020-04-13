MICHIGAN CITY – In an effort to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus, Franciscan Alliance on Monday announced even stricter visitor guidelines at Franciscan Health hospitals and facilities.
The new rules include requiring every visitor to wear a face mask "in order to protect others from asymptomatic carriers who might otherwise spread the virus, a statement from Franciscan Health said.
No visitors will be allowed in the hospitals, including Franciscan Health Michigan City, with the following exceptions for healthy visitors, all of whom will be screened and masked:
A woman in labor will be allowed one visitor, a spouse or partner, during labor, delivery and her postpartum period. In addition, a screened and masked labor coach will be allowed.
A mother, screened and masked, will be allowed to visit her infant in the NICU.
For an Emergency Room patient, one visitor will be allowed for patients that do not have actual or legal decisional capacity. Those include persons under 18, persons with dementia and persons whose condition precludes obtaining an accurate history or decision-making ability. The same restriction applies to inpatients.
For pediatric patients, a visitor, who is either the parent or legal guardian, is allowed.
For outpatient and inpatient surgery patients, one visitor will be allowed to assist only with admission, medical history and post-surgical education and discharge instructions.
In non-COVID end-of-life situations, a screened and masked spouse/significant other, child or parent will be allowed to visit. One visitor will be allowed for the duration. A second visitor within the previous listing will be allowed on a rotating basis with no more than two visitors at a time. Visitors will be escorted into the room and out of the hospital. Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is part of the care team and is allowed to visit. When a representative of the Pastoral Care team is not available in the hospital, one chaplain will be allowed to administer Last Rites.
In COVID end-of-life situations, a spouse/significant other, child or parent will be allowed to visit. The visitor must wear full personal protective equipment while in attendance. Franciscan Alliance Pastoral Care is allowed to visit, wearing full PPE while in attendance. When a representative of the Pastoral Care team is not available in the hospital, one chaplain in full PPE will be allowed to administer Last Rites.
