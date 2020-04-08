La PORTE — La Porte County may soon join the city of La Porte and Michigan City in taking a stand against unscrupulous construction firms doing business.
On Wednesday, the Board of Commissioners conducted the first reading of an ordinance that would combat payroll fraud among contractors participating in major construction projects in the county. If passed, it would place new requirements on firms hired to perform $250,000 or more worth of construction, repair, maintenance, demolition or similar tasks on any county commercial structure or residential building with at least five dwelling units.
Under the ordinance, contractors must:
Obtain and maintain appropriate workers compensation insurance for employees, per Indiana law, and providing proof of such coverage to the La Porte County Building Department
Classify workers as employees rather than independent contractors, and obey all applicable minimum wage, overtime, unemployment insurance and income tax laws
Maintain detailed written payroll records and be able to provide them to the building department within five days, upon request
Pay employees’ wages in a timely fashion, per state law, as well as contributions to the unemployment insurance benefit fund, if required by law
Not have been barred from submitting a bid for a local, state or federal construction project due to payroll fraud
The building department will have the right to suspend work and revoke a contractor’s registration for up to three years should a company violate requirements. The department can also fine violators under the general penalty provisions outlined in the county building code.
The primary purpose of the ordinance is to prevent contractors from paying employees under the table, a problem becoming increasingly rampant in the construction industry, said John Carr, president of the La Porte, Starke and Pulaski Building Trades Council.
For instance, a company that receives a contract to install drywall inside a new hotel may subcontract the work to another firm, which pays workers with cash instead of placing them on the payroll, Carr said. The company can then use the tax savings to undercut other firms bidding for work, often putting them at a 20 percent to 30 percent advantage over competitors, he said.
“It leaves municipalities deprived of their local taxes, and it creates an unfair advantage for local law-abiding contractors who pay their workman’s comp, payroll taxes and whatnot,” Carr said.
Local governments across Northwest Indiana have taken the lead in combating this practice in recent months, he said. Last fall, the Michigan City Common Council passed a contractor fraud ordinance, with the city of La Porte Council following suit in January.
The regulations the commissioners are considering are modeled after the ones passed by the cities, said attorney Shaw Friedman.
“La Porte County would be the first county to pass [this ordinance], which me, being a La Porte County resident, is something I would be proud of,” Carr said. “We need to protect our local tradesmen and our local contractors in regards to some of these unscrupulous contractors paying their workers cash.”
Nick Pollock, treasurer of Carpenters Union Local 1485 in La Porte, also spoke in favor of the proposed ordinance.
He said the set of regulations are all about tax dollars, ultimately. With local tax revenue expected to dwindle due to the economic downturn in the wake of COVID-19, it will be more critical than ever for the county to ensure contractors are on the up-in-up when it comes to payroll taxes, he said.
“I think any way we can collect what is owed, by law, we should go that route and hold everybody accountable, on a level playing field,” he said.
The board will vote on whether to adopt the ordinance following a second reading at its next meeting, at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 15.
