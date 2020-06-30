MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Lions Club recently conducted its 12th-grade Memorial Scholarship Awards presentation at Creekside Park, with a limited group due to the pandemic restrictions.

The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who demonstrate outstanding achievement in leadership, scholarship and service to their school and community, according to Lions scholarship chair Cindy Hall.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.