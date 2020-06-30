The Michigan City Lions Club recently awarded its 2020 Memorial Scholarships during a ceremony at Creekside Park. From left are Aaron Burkhart, father of Olivia Burkhart; Olivia Burkhart; Irene Rosevear, Nancy Hawkins and Cindy Hall of the Lions Club; Kevin Goralczyk, principal of Michigan City High School; Sara Poulin; and Lori Poulin, Sara's mother.
Winners of the Michigan City Lions Club's 2020 Memorial Scholarships of $2,000 were Olivia Burkhart, left, of Marquette High School and Sara Poulin of Michigan City High School.
Photo provided / Michigan City Lions Club
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Lions Club recently conducted its 12th-grade Memorial Scholarship Awards presentation at Creekside Park, with a limited group due to the pandemic restrictions.
The scholarships are awarded to graduating seniors who demonstrate outstanding achievement in leadership, scholarship and service to their school and community, according to Lions scholarship chair Cindy Hall.
