top story
Westville High School puts on a 5-star graduation at 49er Drive-In
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- 90-year-old Michigan City resident charged with child molesting
- No new cases of COVID-19 reported in La Porte County
- Protest and counter-protest in La Porte
- Black Lives Matter supporters rally in La Porte
- Washington Park zoo to reopen Monday with several new restrictions
- Family says thank you to police for 'protecting our city'
- November ballot finally set after two extra days of counting in La Porte County
- Michigan City men will stand trial in August for murder on Chicago man
- Michigan City native ordained to the Catholic priesthood
- Final La Porte County Primary Results
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.