IDOCgarden photo

Karl Gast tends the crops in a Westville Correctional Facility greenhouse. The recreation coordinator’s goal is to grow 18,000 pounds of food this year to be donated to area pantries.

 Photo provided / Indiana Dept. of Correction

WESTVILLE — Something’s growing at the Westville Correctional Facility and it’s providing a boost to local organizations helping feed the hungry.

Over the last two years, offenders tending to gardens on the WCF property have grown more than 30,000 pounds of fresh produce, all of which is donated to food pantries and local churches, according to IDOC spokesman David Leonard.

