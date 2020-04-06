MICHIGAN CITY — A local teenager charged with murder in 2018 will return to court for a setting of a new trial Thursday after the Indiana Court of Appeals declined to hear his case last week.
Hakim Zamir Lamar Qualls was freed from the La Porte County Jail in December after the judge declared a mistrial on the second day of witness testimony in his jury trial.
A new trial was scheduled for January, but Qualls’ attorneys insisted that because the mistrial was the result of a state’s witness divulging inadmissible information during her testimony, the case should be dismissed.
Judge Michael Bergerson denied the defense motion to dismiss, but granted its request to file for an interlocutory appeal of his decision.
However, in an order filed last Thursday, the appellate court sent the case back to pick up where it left off in La Porte Superior Court 1.
Qualls is charged with one count of murder and one count of dangerous possession of a firearm, stemming from the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Dereon Brown outside a Karwick Road residence on Dec. 18, 2018.
Arrested hours after the shooting, Qualls indicated two months later that he intended to argue self-defense before a jury.
If he is convicted at his new trial, Qualls will face 45-65 years in the Indiana Department of Correction on his murder charge, and up to an additional year on the misdemeanor count of dangerous possession of a firearm.
Meanwhile, he has been released from jail on GPS monitoring. He also must abide by a 10 p.m. curfew and a court order barring him from contacting anyone from Brown’s family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.