MICHIGAN CITY — Two resolutions waiving hefty fees related to the impending courthouse expansion were passed by the Michigan City Common Council on Tuesday.
One having to do with stormwater storage waives a potential fee of up to $450,000 that La Porte County would have had to pay the city in the event that the storage would run in excess of an acre.
It passed by a 9-0 vote.
The other relates to building permit fees, which would have cost the county nearly $200,000 had the council not voted to waive them.
But that resolution passed by a vote of 8-1, with just Councilman Don Przybylinski opposed.
Przybylinski took issue with the resolution having been introduced by Council President Sean Fitzpatrick, who in 2019 opposed appropriating $45,000 for a Native American art sculpture in the name of needing new sidewalks.
According to Przybylinski, with the money the county would have to pay in building fees, the city could remove and replace sidewalks, five driveways and one alley on each side of the street and install eight ADA ramps along 2.6 city blocks.
He suggested the money also could be used to give municipal employees a raise or to buy additional trees to plant throughout the city.
Councilwoman Angie Deuitch, who authored the resolution along with Fitzpatrick and Councilman Michael Mack, said she didn’t disagree with Przybylinski’s statistics. But she moved for approval based on the fact that the resolution merely waived a fee and did not appropriate money from the Riverboat Fund or any other city account.
In other business:
n The council unanimously approved a resolution to waive building permit and inspection fees for Habitat for Humanity to build a new home at 204 Hobart St., saving the nonprofit approximately $900.
n The council unanimously approved Mayor Duane Parry’s appointments of Alena Ursida to the Tree Board; and Ann Brown, Jane Daley, Kathy Dennis Shannon Eason, Judy Jacobi, Robin Kohn and Matt Kubik to the Public Art Committee.
They also voted to approve the appointments of Albertine Allen, the Rev. Edward Damon Carnes Sr., Felicia Kelly and Councilwoman Tracie Tillman to the Michigan City Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males.
Appointments by the council to the Tree Board and to the Michigan City Enrichment Corporation remain to be filled.
n NICTD will hold a workshop on the South Shore Line’s double-track project, which was accepted for engineering by the federal government last week, in the EOC Room at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd., at 6 p.m. on Feb. 26.
n The Northwest Indiana Forum will host its Economic Development Boot Camp for elected and city officials and the general public in the EOC Room from 1-5 p.m. on Feb. 27.
n Councilman Bryant Dabney will host a financial aid information presentation at the Michigan City Fire Department Administration Building, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd., at 6 p.m. on Feb. 27. He said he will be discussing Pell grants, FAFSA, state grants, the 21st Century Scholarship and the Michigan City Promise Scholarship.
n Deuitch said a college scholarship workshop also is scheduled for 12:30-2 p.m. on Saturday at High Praise Outreach Ministries at 301 E. 9th St.
