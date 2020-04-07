INDIANAPOLIS – More than 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties received a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds for local road projects through the Next Level Roads: Community Crossings Initiative.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana Department of Transportation Commissioner Joe McGuinness on Tuesday announced 214 entities received the funding.
“Hoosier communities are able to take on more needed road work and do it in record time thanks to Community Crossings,” Holcomb said. “Our commitment to partnering with cities, towns and counties on vital infrastructure helps build strong communities poised for investment and job growth.”
The Initiative has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects. The latest round garnered more applications than dollars available — making the call for projects highly competitive.
To help manage project flow, INDOT accepts applications in both January and July, with a $1 million cap annually per community. An estimated $100 million will be available for communities applying in July 2020.
“INDOT’s mission is to build and maintain Indiana’s transportation to grow our economy and enhance the quality of life in Indiana,” McGuinness said. “Through Community Crossings we’re able to take that commitment to local roads, not just our highways.”
To qualify for funding, local governments must provide local matching funds, 50 percent for larger communities or 25 percent for smaller communities, from a funding source approved for road and bridge construction.
Area communities receiving awards from the January round of projects included:
- Michigan City - $207,973
- Long Beach - $990,158
- Trail Creek - $332,561
- Westville - $120,000
- La Porte - $994,812
- New Carlisle - $361,476
- Kingsford Heights - $152,426
- Town of Pines - $78,942
- Chesterton - $237,877
- Porter - $602,948
- Hamlet - $148,185
- Porter County - $500,000
- St. Joseph County - $1,000,000
- Starke County - $1,000,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.