INDIANAPOLIS — State regulators have agreed to consider a request by Indiana’s gas and electric companies to charge customers for the millions of dollars in revenue they are expected to lose because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission ordered an investigation last week into how the pandemic is affecting utilities and customers. The commission will consider a request from 10 utilities to recover lost revenue from consumers by raising monthly bills, the Indianapolis Business Journal reported.
