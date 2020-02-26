MICHIGAN CITY — Because Wednesday was a snow day for Michigan City Area Schools, the annual Kindergarten and Preschool registration was postponed.
“Kindergarten Round Up” will now be conducted at all elementary schools on Wednesday, March 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. This is also the rescheduled date for after-school Elementary Parent-Teacher Conferences.
Kindergarten students must be age 5 by Oct. 1, and Pre-K students must be age 3 by Oct. 1 to register for the 2020-21 school year.
Kindergarten students should be enrolled at the school that serves the area in which they live. Parents who need assistance to determine which school their child will attend can contact the MCAS Transportation Department at 219-873-2127.
For all other questions regarding Kindergarten and Pre-K Roundup, contact the school where your child will be enrolled.
“Pre-K Roundup” will also take place on March 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. School-based Pre-K programs are offered in partnership with the La Porte County Family YMCA and Imagination Station at Knapp, Springfield and Pine elementary schools.
There are tuition fees associated with these Pre-K programs, but need-based scholarships are available and CCDF vouchers are accepted.
Parents should bring the following information to Kindergarten/Pre-K Roundup: the child’s official birth certificate from the state Board of Health; an updated record of the child’s immunizations and proof of lead screening; parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state photo ID; emergency contact information; and proof of residency (utility bill, property tax bill, lease agreement on business letterhead, public assistance documentation, etc.)
Information and application forms for MCAS elementary Magnet School programs in the Arts (at Pine) and STEM (at Lake Hills) will be available at the Kindergarten Roundup. They are also available at EducateMC.net/magnets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.