MICHIGAN CITY — While Mayor Duane Parry said he is concerned with the spread of the coronavirus, he is urging residents to use common sense and not panic.
The mayor said Friday he is “concerned with the spread of COVID-19 and the effect it may have on our community.
“But until more is known, it is best to use common sense as we examine all information in order to pass helpful documents, research, policies, etc. along to you without creating unnecessary panic.”
The city plays an important role in providing essential services to citizens and community, Parry said, and, “The health and well-being of our valued residents and employees are our top priority.
“As we navigate the rapidly evolving coronavirus situation together, we want to share with you the extra precautions the city is taking.”
Officials have spent the last several days preparing for how the virus might impact Michigan City, the mayor said.
“We have established a task force made up of a group of department heads who are working closely with the CDC and La Porte County to ensure we are taking all necessary preventative measures.
“We will continue to keep our citizens and employees abreast of our planning and decision-making as things unfold.”
On Friday, Parry implemented an Executive Order cancelling certain government meetings and implementing policies to protect city government workforce.
Among the effects of the order:
The Michigan City Senior Center will be closed and events planned at the center will be canceled. The Barker Mansion will also be closed indefinitely, and all tours and programs suspended.
Meetings of certain city boards will be suspended until further notice. The mayor is requesting that with the Board of Works and Common Council meetings, the public view these meetings on local television access channel 97 or at access laportecounty.org. However, on Friday council president Sean Fitzpatrick announced that all council meetings and workshops are canceled until further notice.
Parry said he will keep the public updated on additional closures of public facilities, but said City Hall, and all departments and services will remain open.
Parry said he remains in direct contact with the Michigan City Area Schools and Franciscan Health Michigan City; and will adhere to the order by Gov. Holcomb to discontinue non-essential gatherings over 250 people.
“The City fully expects there may be additional actions that must be taken if the virus escalates,” Parry said.
For additional information, visit cdc.gov/corona virus.
