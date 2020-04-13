One lane of U.S. 12 in MC to close
MICHIGAN CITY – The Indiana Department of Transportation will close the westbound outside driving lane of U.S. 12 from Wabash Street to Rice Street beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday. The adjacent westbound inside passing lane will remain open, and the lane will be 12 feet wide. The closure is for construction of the Singing Sands Trail and is being completed by Primera Engineers. The road is expected to reopen in mid-November.
Hoosier Coho Club events canceled
MICHIGAN CITY – All spring Hoosier Coho Club fishing contests, including the 46th annual Horizon Bank Coho Classic, originally set for May 2-3, have been canceled due to the uncertainty of the the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit hoosiercohoclub.org.
Barker Mansion explores history online
MICHIGAN CITY — Like many businesses and institutions across the country, the Barker Mansion is temporarily closed in response to the COVID-19 crisis. While organizers there realize there's no replacement for an in-person tour or field trip, they would like to create online educational content to explore history from home, and want your input to help.
They are asking for respondents to complete a 1-minute survey at docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfqojoEKWD6mIhRCKzxAqqvXeUhtUm67vEJz8lQ56UP63S6KQ/viewform to let them know what content fits your interests. You can also share ideas or requests for short videos or posts. Videos and other content will be posted on Barker Mansion YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.
Public Art meeting is canceled
MICHIGAN CITY – The Michigan City Public Art Committee has canceled its meeting scheduled for Thursday due to the state's shelter in place order. Regular meetings are tentatively scheduled to resume in May.
LEAP hosts small business workshop
La PORTE – The La Porte Economic Advancement Partnership will host an Ask The Experts virtual workshop for small business at 2:30 p.m. Friday focusing on updates and questions on resources including capital, IRS updates, grants and other items that might be of help for businesses.
Experts will include Lorri Feldt from the NWI Small Business Development Center, Erica Dombey from the Regional Development Corporation, Bill Gertner from Horizon Bank, and Jessica Romine from Parkison and Hinton Inc PC. Interested parties should register with Lindsay at lindsayj@laportepartnership.com, and will be provided a link to log into the virtual meeting.
