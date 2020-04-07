Black males commission cancels meeting
MICHIGAN CITY — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the monthly meeting of the Michigan City Commission on the Social Status of African American Males, scheduled for Wednesday, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12, at noon on the Mayor’s Conference Room at City Hall.
Regular garbage pickup on Good Friday
MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Refuse Department will be operating a regular schedule on Good Friday, April 10, the city has announced.
Rotary scholarship deadline extended
MICHIGAN CITY — The deadline for submission of applications for the Rotary Foundation Scholarship has been extended to April 17 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Applications can be mailed to the Rotary Club of Michigan City at PO Box 9372, Michigan City, IN 46361-9372. They can also be dropped off at the Michigan City Police Department with attention to Cpl. Marty Corley. For questions, contact Corley at mcorley20@ hotmail.com.
SWD office and dropoff sites remain closed
La PORTE — Due to the spread of COVID-19, the La Porte County Solid Waste District office will remain closed until April 21. Staff can still be reached by phone, email, the website and Facebook for recycling questions or issues.
Curbside recycling pickup will continue to operate on schedule, but the Compost Site and Electronic Recycling sites will remain closed. Check the website, Facebook, or contact staff for further updates.
Extension wants to get you walking
La PORTE — Purdue Extension-LaPorte County will host a free, email-based walking series, a 12-week program that will start on April 13. Participants will receive a total of 16 emails. “Walking is a great way to reduce the risk of obesity, heart disease and diabetes as well as helps us feel energized, and adds daily physical activity,” according to Allison Goshorn, Extension Health and Human Science educator.
Visit bit.ly/2xJupwU to sign up for Get WalkIN’. For more information, call 219-324-9407 or email woznia11@purdue.edu. Registration is due by April 10.
Friends of Dunes plant sale pre-order onlyCHESTERTON — In response to recommendations to stay home, Friends of Indiana Dunes will conduct its 24th annual Native Plant Sale as a pre-order only sale, with no open shopping. Order forms are available for printing at dunefriends.org. If you need a hard copy mailed, have questions or need assistance concerning the form, contact the sale committee chair Angel Gochee-Goins at 219-707-3617 or angel@dunefriends.org.
The deadline for ordering has been extended until April 18. Due to closure of the Indiana Dunes Tourism visitor center, the pick-up location has been changed to the Friends office on the northwest corner of Mineral Springs and Oak Hill roads in Porter. You will be assigned a specific pick-up time for Saturday, May 2. More than 110 native plant species, including woodland flowering plants and ferns; prairie flowering plants; grasses, shrubs and trees, will be offered.
