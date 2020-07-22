INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will have a statewide face mask mandate starting next week, joining many other states in the attempt to slow the coronavirus spread, Gov. Eric Holcomb said Wednesday.
“As we continue to monitor the data, we’ve seen a concerning change in some of our key health indicators,” Gov. Eric Holcomb said. “Hoosiers have worked hard to help re-open our state, and we want to remain open. By masking up, we can and will save lives and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The order will apply to anyone ages 8 and older in any indoor public or business area, and at outdoor public spaces where sufficient distancing can’t be maintained. The order will take effect Monday.
Holcomb said his order will also require masks be worn in schools for grades 3 and above by students, teachers and other employees.
A renewed surge in the number of COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations necessitated the order, he said, adding he did not want Indiana to have to follow other states and restore business restrictions that had been lifted in the past several weeks.
The surge in Indiana hospitalizations for coronavirus infections was reported Wednesday by state health officials.
The number of people with COVID-19 being treated in Indiana’s intensive care units has also grown to about 50 percent more than earlier this month, soon after Holcomb cited concerns about additional cases in delaying steps toward further lifting restrictions on businesses and crowd sizes.
Coronavirus hospitalizations jumped Tuesday by 66 people to 869 – a figure that plunged since peaking in mid-April but has curved back up since late June, according to the Indiana State Department of Health. ICU cases grew by 61 people to 328, up from the low 200s two weeks earlier.
Health officials reported 763 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and 17 more confirmed or presumed COVID-19 deaths, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863 since mid-March.
A total of 58,673 Indiana residents are now confirmed to have the novel coronavirus from 654,413 tests reported to ISDH.
The La Porte County Health Department on Wednesday reported 7 new cases in the county, bringing the total to 709 confirmed cases – 506 public, 195 at the Westville Correctional Facility, and 8 at the Indiana State Prison – and 28 deaths.
Several counties, including La Porte, St. Joseph, Starke, Lake and Elkhart had already imposed mask mandates.
Dr. Lisa Hatcher, president of the Indiana State Medical Association, said the order was necessary.
“The Indiana State Medical Association applauds Gov. Holcomb’s courageous leadership to require face masks for all Hoosiers throughout the state. This mandate is a necessary step to reverse the rising trend of COVID-19 and protect Indiana’s health care system from further strain,” she said.
“Face masks are a proven and effective tool to prevent transmission of the coronavirus and will allow Hoosiers to more safely visit their doctors for the preventive and ongoing care needed to stay healthy.”
Holcomb’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, Democrat Dr. Woody Myers, a former state health commissioner, had called for a statewide mask mandate weeks ago.
“Governor Eric Holcomb stalled for months, caving to the anti-science conservatives – taking action only when every single state surrounding us implemented a mask order,” he said Wednesday.
Myers also said he had a “strong desire ... that we get masks in the schools in every circumstance.”
Holcomb, who is seeking a second term, said last week he would not issue a statewide mandate or direct school districts on whether they should have children return to classrooms for the start of the school year.
But Wednesday he said, widespread mask use will help in school reopenings. “There is no more important task before us” than returning students to class.
“We’re asking our kids and their teachers to mask up and our kids should not be getting mixed messages throughout the day. When they leave school grounds, they need to see that everyone is doing what they’re doing.”
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce agreed with the governor’s move.
“Too many Indiana companies, employees and their families are in their fifth month of financial turmoil,” IC president Kevin Brinegar said after the mark order was announced.
“That will not change and our economy will not be on the full road to recovery until some certainty is brought to this uncontrolled pandemic. The wearing of masks is a proven strategy for protecting others and enhancing our health – both physical and economic.
“Governor Holcomb’s order is a necessary step at this time in continuing to reopen Indiana safely.”
The governor also said while violating the mask order was potentially a misdemeanor, the “mask police will not be patrolling Hoosier streets.”
He urged an end to the “cavalier behavior” by many people of not wearing face coverings in crowded places.
“This is nothing that I wanted to do,” he said. “This is not about what I want to do or wished would be. This is what the reality is.”
