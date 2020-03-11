La PORTE – A Chicago man is being held without bond after being arrested on a La Porte County warrant when his brother was pulled over for a traffic citation.
Raishod Tramell Henry, 23, remains in the La Porte County Jail on the warrant, which charged failure to appear in court for an alleged parole violation following his conviction for battery to a La Porte Police officer, according to court records.
Just after midnight on Sunday, a La Porte County Sheriff's deputy was on patrol in an unmarked police vehicle northbound on U.S. 35 near U.S. 20 in Springfield Township, according to a report from the Sheriff's Office.
An approaching vehicle had its high-beam headlights on, blinding the officer, who flashed his brights to no avail. The officer turned around and stopped the Chevrolet Monte Carlo near CR-525E, the report said.
The driver, identified as 22-year-old Raishaan Henry of La Porte, provided a registration which had expired in May 2019, the report said. Henry indicated he was "going to the BMV today" when asked about it. He also said he did not have a driver's license.
The passenger appeared nervous and seemed familiar, the officer wrote, believing him to be one of Henry's brothers. But he identified himself as Tquan Harper, a name which got no response on a computer check, except a citation from Michigan City Police a few days prior, the report said.
The passenger continued to say he was Tquan Harper, but when that name did show up, with a different middle initial, the photo did not match.
The officer then did a search for the driver's brothers and found that a photo of Raishod Henry matched the passenger, who finally admitted his real name and said he was wanted on a felony battery to an officer warrant.
Raishod Henry was then arrested on the warrant and a preliminary charge of felony identity deception, the report said.
A check on Raishaan Henry found he had never received a license and his driving status was "suspended/infraction," the report said.
A police K-9 found a "very small amount" of marijuana in his pocket, which was discarded, the report said. He was charged with never receiving a valid license and driving while suspended, along with a citation for failing to dim his headlamps. He was then taken to Michigan City by another officer.
Raishod Henry was taken to the jail, where an Indiana identification card was found in his sock, the report said. He said he kept it there to "try and deceive anyone who would ask him for it," the report said.
He is scheduled to appear in La Porte Circuit Court on April 1 on the warrant.
