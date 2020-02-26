MICHIGAN CITY – The Lakefront Career Network, the young professional’s group of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, is hosting a Learn from the Leaders event.
Learn from the Leaders is a program that brings professional development to young people entering the workforce, trying to gain more momentum in their field, or just looking to improve their professional resume.
Set for Thursday, March 12, from 4-6 p.m. at Zorn Brew Works, 605 E. 9th St., “Communicating Your Brand” will feature a guided discussion led by Rene Ray of R Squared Strategies, who has years of experience helping others shape their personal and professional style.
“Branding is vital because it encompasses the perceptions and the emotions that you invoke in others,” Ray said. “It’s a consistent layering of positive experiences with you and/or your company.”
Also taking part in the discussion will be Jane Lockhart of JLUX (Jane Lockhart User Experience), who will discuss social media content and overall online presence; as well as Charlie Roberts, “My Guy Charlie” of Bank of England, who will talk on personal style as someone who has successfully created a personal brand.
With a goal of introducing young professionals to established leaders in the community, Learn from the Leaders hosts panel discussions throughout the year to help the younger generation become more successful in their chosen field, according to Anthony Novak, chair of the LCN executive committee.
“When someone first starts their career, advancing through an organization and reaching the ‘top’ can sometimes seem both intimidating and unachievable,” he said.
“However, at one point in time the leaders of these companies had their first start and were in the same position. It’s our hope that those in attendance are encouraged from these leaders’ stories and have a belief instilled in them that they can achieve this sort of success, as well."
This event is free and open to the public, with food and beverages available for purchase. Professionals of all ages and backgrounds are encouraged to attend and are welcome to become involved in future LCN events.
Throughout the year, LCN also hosts Happy Hour networking events, as well as fundraisers for non-profit organizations, and offers other professional development experiences.
“As a committee of the Chamber, Lakefront Career Network is committed to providing professional development for those young in their career or starting a new career,” said Katie Eaton, president of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce.
“These types of events not only provide skill-building for professionals in the area, but also allow our members to showcase their skills, and to connect with and grow the next generation of business leaders for our community.”
More information about upcoming LCN events is available by visiting mcachamber.com or by following Lakefront Career Network on Facebook. To register for this event, email jelwood@mcachamber.com or call 219-874-6221.
