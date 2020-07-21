MICHIGAN CITY — On Friday, July 31, from 6:30-8:30 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens will host an evening of musical entertainment featuring local artist Johnny V at the Taste and Tunes Concert.
Johnny V is a singer and songwriter that offers music from genres such as blues, folk and Americana. He has been singing all across the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana region for more than four decades, has six albums out and is currently working on a soundtrack for an independent film. On July 31, he will be telling stories through song on the stage of the Celebration Pavilion, which overlooks Lake Lucerne and the ArcelorMittal Children’s Garden.
