MERRILLVILLE — Lakeshore PBS and Indiana Public Broadcasting Stations have partnered with the Indiana Department of Education to offer at-home learning experiences for students in grades K-12 that align with state curriculum standards.
With schools across Indiana closed in response to the COVID-19 virus, public stations are providing curriculum resource materials in conjunction with their regular programming schedules.
Focusing on math, science, social studies, literacy and other subjects, the curriculum offers resources from PBS Learning Media, a free online service providing thousands of educational tools, according to James Muhammad, president and CEO of Lakeshore Public Media
“There is no telling how long this crisis will continue, but Lakeshore is here to continue to focus its media resources and messaging to educate and inform listeners and viewers of all ages in response to the Coronavirus outbreak,” Muhammad said.
“We are doing our part to ensure that educational programming and resources are widely accessible to students in our part of the state.”
Lakeshore Public Media is the community-license public media organization that is the Northwest Indiana member of IPBS, serving Indiana’s second largest urban area through Lakeshore PBS and Lakeshore Public Radio. Other IPBS TV stations are located in Bloomington, Evansville, Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Muncie, South Bend and Vincennes.
“Our stations reach virtually every family in the state, including those who don’t have internet access or computers at home,” said Mark Newman, executive director of IPBS.
“Our goal was to package easy-to-use materials that combined the best of PBS educational TV programming and learning resources. We also knew it needed to include easy-to-use parent guidance and coaching for teachers.”
According to Muhammad, the Learning Media resources were developed with the input of educators, and are contextualized for educational use and align with Indiana curriculum standards. The resources include grab-and-go activities, lesson plans, interactive lessons and media that illustrate specific topics or themes and support materials across subjects.
“Providing our students with access to high-quality and evidence-based materials is critical during this extended time of out-of-school learning,” said State School Superintendent Jennifer McCormick.
“I am grateful for IPBS and their local television affiliates for partnering with us to create engaging educational experiences for Indiana’s children.”
The state’s online resources for educators and families are available at doe.in.gov/elearning/2020-covid-19 -remote-learning.
On air, Lakeshore PBS broadcasts educational content for children in grades K-12 Monday through Friday for 7.5 hours each day. In addition to on-air educational programming, it offers countless high-quality and free resources and correlating materials to help children in grades K-12 continue to learn at home, Muhammada said.
Visit at lakeshorepbs.org/educational-resources/ for more information.
Lakeshore PBS has also been airing Gov. Eric Holcomb’s addresses to Hoosiers about the coronavirus, including his statewide stay-at-home announcement and ongoing updates state and health officials. The broadcast airs live from Indianapolis weekdays at 1:30 p.m. (CDT).
The digital team at Lakeshore Public Media has also compiled a landing page for information gathered by staff and partners, including IPB News, NPR, the Associated Press, the CDC and the states of Indiana and Illinois.
That information is available online at lakeshorepbs.org/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.