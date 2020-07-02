INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will begin releasing data on COVID-19 cases and deaths at individual nursing homes after months of not releasing the information.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the data will be released in July, with preliminary information available to the public in about two weeks, and a detailed dashboard documenting cases at each facility a few weeks later.
Information on where outbreaks are occurring in long-term care facilities, along with the number of deaths, including residents and staff, and the demographics, will be included. The dashboard will include data back through March 1.
Dr. Dan Rusyniak, chief medical officer for the Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, said the state has to make changes as it goes to fight the pandemic.
He said at the peak of the pandemic, state agencies were focused on testing and control, and thought it best to have facilities release the data directly to families, rather than the public.
“We’ve stated from the beginning that we have been focused on early identification and mitigation of COVID-19 outbreaks in long-term care facilities,” Rusyniak said.
State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box issued an order April 8 requiring nursing homes to report positive cases and deaths to state and local health departments within 24 hours. On April 27, the state began posting cases and deaths to its dashboard.
As of Monday, that data showed 5,342 confirmed cases at 277 such facilities, including 195 new cases in the last week. The data also showed 1,166 deaths at 178 facilities, up 26 in the past week.
But Gov. Eric Holcomb and Box repeatedly denied requests for information about outbreaks at specific nursing homes.
Box cited a “personal relationship between facilities and family members,” though many families had said they were having trouble getting the information.
Holcomb also said families could get the information from the facilities, and as private businesses, facilities should not be forced to make the information public.
That changed after families, legislators and three large organizations began calling for the information.
“Recently both the associations that represent long-term care facilities [Indiana Health Care Association and Indiana Center for Assisted Living], and AARP, who advocates for residents, have expressed their support of providing facility-level information,” Rusyniak said.
For months, AARP Indiana and other stakeholders advocated for release of the data, according to AARP Indiana state director Sarah Waddle, who was pleased with the decision.
The announcement “is welcome news for Hoosiers. This is information they have deserved for months,” she said.
“We appreciate all of the caregivers, members of the media, and others who joined in helping convince the administration that releasing this data is what’s in the best interest for not only residents and their families, but communities across the state.
“This announcement is a strong step toward clearing up the confusion stemming from data provided by different agencies, and it is our hope this new dashboard will bring more transparency to the difficulties we have seen at our long-term care facilities during this health crisis.”
She said the dashboard is “necessary to give Hoosier families the information they need to keep loved ones safe.”
Rusyniak said like the virus, the state response must keep changing.
“As we have learned from this pandemic it requires us to continually evaluate our approaches and to change them. This is one of those times.”
