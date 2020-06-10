The production of "A Doublewide, Texas, Christmas" swept 10 of the 15 categories in the Footlight Players annual awards categories, including Best Featured Actor and Actress, Best Director and best set, lighting, sound and costume design.
New Footlight Players president Chris West holds a plaque and statue recognizing him as the 31st inductee in the Footlight Players Hall of Fame.
Photo provided
MICHIGAN CITY — Despite canceling its annual Awards Night Celebration during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Footlight Players has announced its Hall of Fame inductee and award winners for the 71st Season.
On Tuesday, the Footlight Players said Chris West, newly elected board president, has also become the 31st inductee into its Hall of Fame. He shares the honor with Andrew Tallackson, Bobby Komendera, Laura and Lee Meyer, Christine (Wiegand) Long, Bill Wild, and many others.
