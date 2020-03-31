MICHIGAN CITY — In what one area business called “amazing project in which the children themselves are the helpers,” some Michigan City students are doing their part to help the COVID-19 relief effort.
And they need help to keep going.
Safe Harbor’s Michigan City Robotics team and Project Lead the Way engineering students and teachers are using 3D printers to make face shields for hospitals in La Porte and Starke counties, according to Betsy Kohn, spokeswoman for Michigan City Area Schools.
The students, who are at home with all schools closed due to the outbreak, are able to make five shields per day on each of 16 3-D printers they were allowed to take home, Kohn said.
“School is closed. Our season is suspended. We can’t compete but we can contribute,” a post on the Michigan City Robotics team’s Facebook page said. “Thanks to Coach Ralph (Gee) for providing 3D printers to take home after our final practice.”
The first batch of completed face shields has already been delivered, and students will continue to make them as long as their supplies hold out, Kohn said.
And they are asking the community for help in supporting the effort.
“There is still a great need for donations of transparency sheets and of elastic bands (such as elastic headbands or bands from swim goggles),” Kohn said.
The transparency sheets clip into the devices the students are making, and to maximize production, “We are reaching out to anyone who has any transparency sheets to donate,” the students wrote on Facebook.
One business that has answered the call was Sharp School Services of Hobart.
“When the world is scary, Mr. Rogers reassured the children by advising them to ‘look for the helpers’,” a post on the company Facebook page said. “But then we learned of an amazing project in which the children themselves are helpers!”
Calling the kids “awesome,” the post read, “We’ve all heard that personal protective equipment is in short supply these days, so we know how important (and possibly life-changing) this project is! So when we heard they were in need of supplies for the face shields, we knew we had to help.”
Company employees are now preparing transparency sheets and thermal laminate materials to donate to the effort.
“Thank you, Safe Harbor Michigan City Robotics and Project Lead the Way for your ingenuity and community mindedness, and for giving us the opportunity to do something,” the post read.
Anyone with sheets or bands to donate can contact MCHS Associate Principal Julie Fregien at 219-588-1801 or Principaljfregien@mcas.k12.in.us.
