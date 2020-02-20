MICHIGAN CITY – A 28-year-old Michigan City man was hospitalized after being shot multiple times at a home on the southeast side Monday night.
The shooting, at least the second in recent weeks, has prompted the Michigan City Police Department to increase patrols to address the situation.
"To address recent incidents of consecutive gun violence," which the MCPD says are unrelated, the department is "creating additional teams to target illegal gun possession and implementing proactive policing efforts,” a statement from the department said.
“Chief Dion Campbell wants to assure the public that their safety is of the utmost importance to the men and women of this department, and these activities will not be tolerated,” the statement said.
Monday's incident is classified as a “shooting/robbery” in the Michigan City Police report, which lists a 23-year-old white male and 27-year-old black male as suspects, but offers no further identifying information.
It occurred about 11 p.m. at a home on Julianna Drive near the intersection of Meer Road.
The shooting victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and was transported to Franciscan Health Michigan City for treatment, police said.
Police say the residence where the shooting occurred contained “a substantial amount” of illegal drugs, firearms and U.S. currency.
The MCPD asks that anyone with more information regarding this ongoing investigation to contact Cpl. Kyle Shiparski or Cpl. Michelle Widelski at 219-874-3221. Shiparski’s extension is 1011; Widelski’s is 1088.
Tips may also be submitted via Facebook Messenger or the Crime Tip Hotline at 219-873-1488; and callers may remain anonymous.
