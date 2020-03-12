VALPARAISO — Ivy Tech and Valparaiso University will join most other Indiana colleges and universities in conducting classes remotely in response to the coronavirus.
Ivy Tech Community College announced Friday it is delaying the continuation of current courses and the start of new 8-week courses until March 23, when it will move to delivering all courses virtually through at least April 5.
“The college will monitor and adjust this timeline as more is learned about COVID-19 nationwide and in the state,” Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann said.
Ivy Tech locations, including Michigan City, will remain open to provide student and business office assistance, meetings with advisors, admissions and financial aid, for use of computers, and access to faculty as needed.
Accommodations will be made for labs, clinicals and some technology courses to meet in groups of 10 or less if social distancing can be ensured, Ellspermann said.
Faculty and staff will continue to be at each location to provide assistance.
“While our students have been on spring break, we have continuously monitored the coronavirus pandemic and have weighed all options,” Ellspermann said.
“Our focus is always on the safety and academic success of our students. At this time, given the escalating cases in Indiana and across the country, we believe that offering our courses virtually is now the most viable alternative.”
Ivy Tech already offers nearly half of its courses online, she said. And “with more than 1,600 faculty across our 18 campuses, we will use next week to provide faculty the training, tools and support to deliver quality instruction to our students so that they can successfully move forward with their educational and career goals.”
Ivy Tech offers 16-week courses that started in January and were at the midway point in the semester when spring break started March 9. The restart of those courses will be delayed a week with this change.
The college also offers a large number of 8-week courses, which had either ended by March 9 or were scheduled to begin March 16. The start date of those second 8-week courses will be delayed with all courses start again on March 23.
In all cases, the semester will extend an additional week and conclude May 17. Ivy Tech has not announced any changes regarding commencement ceremonies.
A statement from VU on Friday said officials are meeting regularly to review local, state and national health agency reports and assess preparedness plans.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Valparaiso University has modified operations in order to fulfill its educational mission as a student-focused residential campus, keep its campus community safe and healthy and reduce the spread of COVID-19 to more vulnerable populations,” according to Nicole Niemi, chief communications officer.
All VU classes will be conducted remotely from Monday, March 16, through Sunday, April 12. In-person classes are currently scheduled to resume Monday, April 13.
The University will remain open during this period, but on-campus gatherings are limited to no more than 100 people until further notice, Niemi said.
Athletic activities on campus will continue as scheduled, but will be under the same 100-person limit. Athletic activities that require travel by domestic air will be canceled.
“At this time, there are no known cases of coronavirus on Valparaiso University’s campus,” Niemi said. “This is an evolving situation, and administrators have been in discussion with public health and government agencies.”
In addition to suspending in-person classes on campus, VU has suspended all Study Abroad programs, all University-sponsored international travel, and all non-essential University-sponsored domestic air travel.
All students studying abroad were recalled on March 10, and are in the process of returning home.
On Wednesday, Purdue University Northwest announced it has implemented a temporary suspension of many on-campus activities.
Both campuses (Westville and Hammond) have suspended face-to-face instruction beginning Thursday through April 4, Chancellor Thomas Keon said. Following spring break (March 14-22), classes will be taught online or through alternative delivery through April 4.
“At this time, PNW anticipates face-to-face instruction to resume April 6, while the university continues to monitor this extremely fluid situation,” Keon said.
Both campuses will remain open, but all events will be suspended from March 12-April 4.
The same restrictions will be in place for all Purdue University campuses, which have also suspended university-sponsored travel to countries listed by the CDC with level 2 or level 3 travel advisories.
“PNW did have one student studying abroad in Japan this semester, who has returned to the United States and is in self-quarantine for the required 14 days away from campus,” Keon said. “The student was not exposed to anyone known to be carrying the coronavirus.”
Indiana University is suspending in-person classes on all campuses – including IU Northwest in Gary – after this week until at least Monday, April 6, a statement from the university said.
IU is making the move “to ensure the safety of the university community,” a statement said. Next week is spring break. After that, students will be taught remotely online for the two weeks.
The University of Notre Dame announced that in-person classes will be suspended and moved online from March 23 through at least April 13.
A university statement said although there have been no reported cases of coronavirus on campus, there is a high probability it could spread there.
“I have continued to monitor the quickly evolving situation, and after a great deal of deliberation and consultation with experts, with all members of our community’s health and well-being in mind, I’ve decided that the University will take several steps to reduce the likelihood of transmission of the virus,” ND president Father John Jenkins said.
All university-sponsored study abroad programs are being suspended and students are being strongly encouraged to stay or return home rather than return to campus after spring break, he said.
Similar moves have also been announced at Butler University, the University of Indianapolis, Ball State University, the University of Indianapolis, the University of Evansville and DePauw University.
