MICHIGAN CITY — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District, operator of the South Shore Line railroad, will host a series of public meeting as the Double Track Northwest Indiana project moves forward.
The agency will conduct a Double Track Workshop with Michigan City Common Council on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 100 E. Michigan Blvd.
The meeting will be in the EOC room and the public is invited to hear NICTD outline the next steps for the project.
“Now that the Federal Transit Administration has approved the Double Track project to enter the final engineering phase of its Capital Investment Program, things will begin to advance more rapidly, and we want the community to be aware of next steps,” said Michael Noland, NICTD President.
The project, which will add a second track from Michigan City to Gary, remove the tracks from the center of 11th Street, close several grade crossings in Michigan City and include a new station, is scheduled to begin construction next year.
It will also include the purchase of several properties in Michigan City, and open houses next week are tailored specifically to those whose property may be acquired.
Affected property owners will be notified of the meetings by mail. The Michigan City real estate open house will be Tuesday, March 3, from 1-6 p.m. at City Hall in the EOC Room. A Gary real estate open house will be Wednesday, March 4, from 1-6 p.m. at the Marshall Gardner Center for the Arts in Gary. Affected residents may attend either session.
NICTD’s real estate consultant managing the acquisition process, the firm of Beam, Longest & Neff, will be present to speak one-on-one with property owners about the acquisition process.
The project is advancing to a 60 percent design level over the next couple of months, Noland said, and the public will have an opportunity to see how plans are progressing and provide feedback at one of three identical Public Open Houses to be held in June.
The Michigan City meeting will be held at City Hall in the EOC Room on Wednesday, June 10, from 6-8 p.m. Other sessions include Tuesday, June 9, from 6-8 p.m. at the Gardner Center in Gary; and Thursday, June 11, at the Indiana Dunes Visitor Center in Porter.
The current estimated construction start date is mid-2021 with completion in mid-2023, Noland said.
For more information on this project, visit double track-nwi.com.
