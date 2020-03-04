La PORTE — After more than a year of discussion, planning, development and testing, La Porte County has a new place to call home on the world wide web.
During Wednesday’s meeting of the Board of Commissioners, Community and Economic Development Director Tony Rodriguez unveiled the long-awaited website, which went live that morning.
The website – laporteco.in.gov – is a drastic overhaul of the previous site, with a modernized appearance, more straightforward navigation and several new features.
During his presentation, Rodriguez and representatives of SERA Solutions, the Michigan City firm that developed the site, highlighted a number of improvements.
One of the chief enhancements is the new site is much easier to use on a mobile device, SERA Solutions owner Seth Spencer said.
Not only does the site automatically adjust its appearance when someone visits from a phone or tablet, but users can tap any listed email or phone number to reach out to county employees instantly.
The new website is also easier to navigate. In addition to larger, more prominent section tabs, the homepage has a large search bar to help users quickly find forms, department numbers or meeting agendas.
Beneath the search box is a quick action bar, which leads directly to frequently used pages, like online payments or department directories. Included in this section is a tab leading to a “current projects” page, which lists various construction developments, economic initiatives and upcoming events.
Finally, SERA Solutions gave the site’s appearance a significant facelift, with a more vibrant color scheme, updated county logo, and colorful photos depicting various county landmarks.
“Every picture that you’ll see across the [website] was submitted by residents of La Porte County,” Spencer said. “That was extremely neat. We have some really talented photographers in the area.”
The launch wraps up an endeavor that Commissioner Sheila Matias spearheaded shortly after her arrival on the board in January 2019.
While talking with residents on the campaign trail in 2018, one of the most significant complaints the former Michigan City mayor heard was that the dial-up-era website was clunky and outdated, Matias said.
Upon assuming office, she made the overhaul of the website one of her priorities, an idea that garnered support from the other commissioners.
In June 2019, the County Council granted permission to proceed with the creation of a new website, authorizing a total cost of $30,000 or less. SERA Solutions was then hired to handle development.
“We’re happy that the money was spent in La Porte County,” Matias said. “That means we are supporting La Porte County families, and that the dollars taxpayers invested in this project are being circulated in our own community.”
Development took several months, with the team crafting the design and features based heavily on input from community surveys, Spencer said.
Though the county initially intended to go live with the site near the end of December, officials decided to delay the launch to perform more extensive testing, Matias said.
As part of the project, SERA Solutions has trained a group of county employees who will serve as “Super Users” for the site, responsible for ensuring that meeting agendas and minutes, events and other information are posted in a timely fashion.
“Nothing is more frustrating than going to a website and finding old stuff on there and realizing, ‘Oh gosh, they don’t maintain their site, it’s not current’,” Matias said. “A website is only as good as the information on it.”
One thing Matias is most proud about the site is that it better captures the natural beauty and diversity of the county, making the site feel more welcoming and appealing, she said.
The site’s added features, easier navigation and updated information also reflect the commissioners’ goal of transparent governing, she said.
“We are county employees,” she said. “We work for the people, and we want to make sure that they understand what we’re working on and how we’re spending their tax dollars.”
