MICHIGAN CITY – Michigan City Area Schools is seeking nominations for the 2020 class of its Wall of Fame.
The annual award, first presented in 1976, honors former school employees who have made outstanding contributions to the children of Michigan City Area Schools.
Employees from every facet of the educational system are eligible: administrators, custodians, food service personnel, instructional assistants, maintenance personnel, paraprofessionals, teachers, transportation staff and secretarial staff.
The 2019 inductees were former elementary teacher Kathy Brill; former teacher and coach Chuck White; former teacher and principal Walt Zmuda; and the late Robert "Bear" Falls, former high school teacher, coach, and athletic director.
To qualify for nomination, the candidate must have been employed by Michigan City Area Schools for a minimum of 15 years. Special circumstances may be considered for those not meeting the 15-year requirement due to hardship or death.
Candidates must have been retired or separated from the school system for at least five years. Because retirees are occasionally called back to service, the date of separation is considered the official retirement date, not including subsequent employment by MCAS.
Employees from schools that were independent before school reorganization, as well as those from schools no longer in existence, are also eligible. Employees can be honored posthumously.
All applications remain on file for three years. At the end of that time, candidates must be re-nominated.
Nomination forms are available at all school offices, the MCAS Administration Building, and the Michigan City Public Library. The form and a complete list of past recipients are available on the MCAS website, EducateMC.net/WOF.
Deadline for nominations is Friday, March 27, by 4 p.m. For more information, contact Betsy Kohn at 219-873-2000, ext. 8365, or bkohn@educateMC.net.
New inductees, along with retiring MCAS employees, will be honored at the annual awards dinner this spring.
