MICHIGAN CITY – A home on the north side was gutted by a fire early Monday morning, but the residents escaped without injury.
The Michigan City Fire Department was alerted about 4:30 a.m. to a structure fire in the 400 block of East 9th Street, according to spokesman Jason Weiss.
Firefighters responded and found a two-story residential structure fully engulfed in flames.
Engine 1 was the initial arriving fire company, but was forced to take a defense attack on the fire, Weiss said.
Firefighters used master streams and laid large diameter hand lines to contain the blaze. Crews remained on the the scene until about 3:30 p.m., he said.
Fire crews were able to contain the blaze to the original structure and all residents were accounted for with no injuries reported.
It was not immediately known where in the home the fire originated, and the cause of the blaze remained under investigation as of Wednesday afternoon, Weiss said.
The MCFD was assisted on the scene by Michigan City Police, La Porte County EMS, NIPSCO, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, D&M Excavating and Family Express.
