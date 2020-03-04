MICHIGAN CITY — Work has begun on a major project to revamp the U.S. 12 bridge over Trail Creek, but city officials say traffic will continue to flow throughout construction.
Mayor Duane Parry said the construction will continue through the spring and summer, with a projected fall completion.
The Indiana Department of Transportation has contracted Superior Construction to replace the deck on the bridge near Blue Chip Casino Hotel and Spa.
In addition, as part of the project, the “bump” motorists experience when heading west over the bridge will be corrected, giving everyone a smooth ride, Parry said.
“The good news is, with the replacement of the deck, the bridge will remain open during the construction and all our summer events,” the mayor said.
The bridge has also been redesigned to include all new blue underpainting to match the bridge on U.S. 421 and I-94.
The project also includes the addition of 29 new 18-foot decorative light poles to improve visibility.
And all the concrete walls will be replaced with see-through black railing, “which will allow for panoramic views of the water and surrounding area as you pass over the bridge while driving or walking,” Parry said.
Two new “exciting elements” will also be added, he said.
The first is a separated pedestrian walkway on the north side of the bridge. The walkway will be separated from the traffic by a concrete wall, which will make for a safer walk across the bridge.
And on the south side of the structure, a larger pathway will be created to provide enough room for bicyclists, strollers and pedestrians to cross the bridge. The larger pathway is also separated from traffic with a protective concrete wall.
Currently the walkways are separated only by a small 6- to 8-inch curb “so pedestrians feel like they are walking in traffic, and this is not a very safe position for a pedestrian to be in as they walk across the bridge,” Parry said.
“We are excited for this new bridge and improvements made by INDOT,” he said. “The construction will take some time but will be worth it in the long run.”
Blue Chip has opened an auxiliary entrance off E Street and all signage is in place for alternate routes.
Anyone with questions or concerns should call the Mayor’s Office at 219-873-1400, or INDOT at 855-463-6848.
